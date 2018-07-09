Authorities: Teen dies after being shot in suburban Detroit

PONTIAC, Mich. (AP) — Authorities say a 14-year-old boy has died after being shot in the chest by a handgun that was reportedly being kept under a mattress in suburban Detroit.

The Oakland County sheriff's office says deputies responded about 2:40 a.m. Monday in Pontiac following a report of a shooting and found that the boy had been taken to a hospital by a 20-year-old man who was responsible for the gun. The boy was pronounced dead.

The sheriff's office says the man allegedly stored the gun under the mattress and told the boy to move from the bed when it accidentally fired.

The gun was recovered and the man was jailed. Names of those involved weren't immediately released. An autopsy was planned and the sheriff's department is investigating the circumstances of the shooting.