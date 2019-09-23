Authorities are investigating death of a jail inmate in Yuma

YUMA, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities are investigating the death of a jail inmate in Yuma.

The Yuma County Sheriff's Office says 49-year-old Robert Wallace requested medical assistance at the Yuma County Adult Detention Center around 10:40 p.m. Friday.

Wallace was transported to a hospital by the Yuma Fire Department.

Shortly after arriving at the hospital, authorities say Wallace was pronounced dead.

Sheriff's officials say Wallace was in jail for armed robbery and possession of dangerous drugs.