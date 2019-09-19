Authorities bust marijuana, vape operation in north Phoenix

PHOENIX (AP) — The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office says its detectives have helped bust a marijuana and THC vape cartridge operation in north Phoenix.

They say a tip led detectives and Phoenix police to the house where the operation was based.

After several days of surveillance, a search warrant was served and two people were arrested.

Detectives seized more than $380,000 worth of drugs, firearms and cash.

Sheriff's investigators say they found about 1,100 packaged vape cartridges and eight jars of narcotic distillate.

They say the vape cartridges were being manufactured in the home that was raided.

Authorities say the vape cartridges are valued at about $55,000 with the narcotic distillate worth about $300,000.

Also seized was a rifle, shotgun, four handguns, about $3,000 in cash, two vehicles, one boat and an ATV.