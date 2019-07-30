Authorities find woman's body along Missouri highway

NOEL, Mo. (AP) — Authorities are investigating after finding a woman's body and the suitcase that investigators believe she had been stuffed into.

The Joplin Globe reports that the discovery was made Monday on a steep hillside along Missouri 59 between the towns of Noel and Ginger Blue.

McDonald County Sheriff Michael Hall said in a statement that an identification of the body hasn't yet been made "due to the amount of time the body has been out in the elements." Lt. Brandon Barrett estimated that she was in her 20s or 30s.

An autopsy is planned to determine her cause of death.

