Authorities identify Brown County Jail inmate who died

ABERDEEN, S.D. (AP) — Brown County authorities have identified an inmate who was found unresponsive at the jail in Aberdeen and died three days later at a Sioux Falls hospital.

Chief Deputy Dave Lunzman tells the American News that 28-year-old Mitchell Morrison was found with a noose around his neck Thursday night. Authorities are awaiting results of an autopsy. No foul play is suspected in the death.

Morrison pleaded guilty in Day County in April to a felony drug crime and was sentenced to serve two months in jail. The state Division of Criminal Investigation is looking into his death.

