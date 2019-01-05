Authorities identify man shot, killed by Albert Lea police

ALBERT LEA, Minn. (AP) — Authorities have identified a man who was shot and killed by police officers in Albert Lea.

Investigators say 27-year-old Joseph Roberts died of multiple gunshot wounds after officers responded to a 911 call involving a disturbance about 10 a.m. Thursday.

The state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension says three officers were involved in the incident, all of whom have been placed on standard administrative leave. They are Lt. Darin Palmer and officers Jesus Cantu and Jason Taylor.

The BCA says Palmer and Cantu fired their weapons and Taylor used a Taser and a chemical irritant. Tayloir suffered "a minor sharp-force injury" during the encounter in an alley with Roberts. Investigators found a knife at the scene.

The BCA says squad car cameras captured part of the incident.