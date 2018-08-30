Authorities identify pair killed in shootout in Colorado

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — Authorities have identified the two people who died last week in a shootout with a state trooper in southern Colorado.

The Gazette reports the Alamosa County Coroner identified the pair as 26-year-old Nelson Billings and 37-year-old Jennifer Sharp.

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation says authorities began pursuing a stolen vehicle driven by Billings Saturday morning. The chase ended near the Alamosa County line when the pair exited the Jeep and appeared to approach another car.

Authorities say the trooper fired several shots at the pair, who had previously brandished a shotgun.

Authorities say Billings apparently shot himself and Sharp was killed during the gunfire.

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation is conducting the probe and will forward the case to prosecutors for review.

