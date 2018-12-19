Authorities investigating death of man outside of restaurant

DOVER, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire authorities are investigating the death of a man who suffered an apparent gunshot wound outside of a restaurant in Dover.

Police found the man outside of Castaways Restaurant & Lounge on Tuesday night. His identity is being withheld until his family can be notified.

An autopsy was scheduled Wednesday.

Police believe they have identified all the parties involved in the incident and said there is no evidence to suggest that there is a threat to the public.