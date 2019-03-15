Authorities investigating home shooting, SWAT team responds

ALTON, N.H. (AP) — Authorities are investigating a shooting at a home in Alton, New Hampshire, and a SWAT team is looking for a possible suspect in the woods.

WMUR-TV reports two people have been shot.

The New Hampshire attorney general's office, state police and Alton police are investigating. State police called it a "critical incident."

The principal at Prospect Mountain High School in Alton posted on Twitter the school is in soft lockdown due to the incident.

Further information wasn't immediately available.