https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/news/crime/article/Authorities-probe-shooting-death-of-man-on-NC-12893213.php
Authorities probe shooting death of man on NC walking path
Published 6:23 am, Monday, May 7, 2018
SOUTHERN PINES, N.C. (AP) — Officials are investigating after the discovery of a man's body on a North Carolina walking path.
Police tell WRAL-TV they responded to a report of a shooting at around 8:30 p.m. Saturday in Moore County.
Officers say a passerby found the body of a 22-year-old man on a walking path.
Southern Pines Police Chief Bob Temme says that detectives are investigating the case as a homicide, and an autopsy is planned.
Authorities haven't released any other details including the man's name or any possible suspects or motives.
Information from: WRAL-TV, http://www.wral.com
