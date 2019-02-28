Authorities release ID of man wounded by Georgia deputy

LOGANVILLE, Ga. (AP) — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has released the identity of a man shot and wounded by a Walton County Sheriff's deputy during a foot chase.

News outlets report the GBI says 19-year-old Hasani Romario Paisley, of Loganville, was wounded Tuesday and was in stable condition at a hospital as of Wednesday. Sheriff Joe Chapman says a deputy on patrol on Highway 81 saw Paisley "dancing in the roadway."

GBI spokeswoman Nelly Miles says investigators believe the deputy turned on his lights to get Paisley to leave the roadway, but Paisley jogged away and ignored orders to stop. She says a foot chase ensued. The sheriff says Paisley then pulled a gun on the deputy and was shot.

The deputy is on paid administrative leave. Their identity wasn't immediately released.