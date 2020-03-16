Authorities release name of downtown Lincoln shooting victim

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Authorities have released the name of a man who was fatally shot in a downtown Lincoln street.

Police identified him Monday as Timothy Montgomery Jr., 32.

The shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. Sunday as downtown bars were preparing to close. Police said a disturbance preceded the shooting. Officers handling another incident nearby heard the shots and soon found a man later identified as Montgomery suffering from gunshot wounds. He died later at a Lincoln hospital, police said.

Investigators tracking down witnesses and any video surveillance footage that may have captured images of the shooting. No arrests have been reported.