Authorities remove 6 children from 'filthy' Boise home

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Authorities say a Boise couple was arrested after their six children were found in "filthy and dangerous living conditions."

The Idaho Statesman reports the Ada County Sheriff's Office arrested 43-year-old Lawrence Rose and 42-year-old Jamie Rose last week on a single count each of felony injury to a child.

Detectives searched the residence Thursday finding debris, trash and dirty clothes spread throughout the house, as well as animal feces on the ground.

The children were removed from the home and placed with the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare.

The Idaho Humane Society removed two dogs and a cat from the property.

The couple posted bail and was released Monday from the Ada County jail. It wasn't immediately known if the couple had obtained a lawyer.

