Police charge man with breaking into, damaging Iowa Capitol

Surveillance cameras recorded images provided by the Iowa Department of Public Safety shows a man breaking into the Iowa Capitol early Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020. The man caused some damage, authorities said. (Iowa Department of Public Safety via AP)

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Police arrested a man Monday on charges that he broke into the Iowa Capitol over the weekend and caused some damage, authorities said.

Surveillance cameras recorded images of the man as he entered the building around 2:55 a.m. Sunday. The nature and extent of the damage he caused hasn't been released.

On Monday, the state Division of Criminal Investigation said officers charged Matthew McCoy Parker, 20, with one count of criminal trespass and one count of criminal mischief. Parker is from Pleasant Hill, a Des Moines suburb.

The Iowa State Patrol had said the man might have suffered injuries to his hands and arms in the break-in, and a mug shot released by police showed scrapes on Parker's face.

Police haven't indicated a reason behind the break-in.

Online court records don't indicated if an attorney has been appointed for Parker who could answer questions about the incident.