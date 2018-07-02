Authorities seek help IDing man found shot in Arlington

ARLINGTON, Wash. (AP) — Detectives are asking for the public's help in identifying a man found dead near a park in Arlington.

The Snohomish County Sheriff's Office says the man appears to have been shot several times, but the cause of death is under investigation by the medical examiner's office. He was found Sunday near Blue Stilly Park by people walking their dog.

Officials describe the man as dark-skinned and in his early 20s. They're asking anyone to come forward if they know of anyone matching that description who has gone missing in the past few days.