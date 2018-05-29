https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/news/crime/article/Authorities-seek-motive-in-street-shooting-that-12950243.php
Authorities seek motive in street shooting that wounded 2
Published 6:51 am, Tuesday, May 29, 2018
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A street shooting in Philadelphia has left two men seriously injured.
Authorities say the shooting occurred just after 7 p.m. Monday. But it's not clear if the victims were the intended targets or innocent bystanders.
A 35-year-old man was shot multiple times in the upper torso and head and was hospitalized in critical condition. A 23-year-old man was shot multiple times in the lower body and remained hospitalized Tuesday, but further details on that victim's condition have not been disclosed.
A motive for the shooting remains under investigation.
Further details about the shooting were not disclosed, including what type of weapon was used or how many shooters may have been involved.
