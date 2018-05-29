Authorities seek motive in street shooting that wounded 2

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A street shooting in Philadelphia has left two men seriously injured.

Authorities say the shooting occurred just after 7 p.m. Monday. But it's not clear if the victims were the intended targets or innocent bystanders.

A 35-year-old man was shot multiple times in the upper torso and head and was hospitalized in critical condition. A 23-year-old man was shot multiple times in the lower body and remained hospitalized Tuesday, but further details on that victim's condition have not been disclosed.

A motive for the shooting remains under investigation.

Further details about the shooting were not disclosed, including what type of weapon was used or how many shooters may have been involved.