Authorities seek suspects in Indiana gun shop burglary

NEW WHITELAND, Ind. (AP) — Authorities say they're seeking several suspects after 33 handguns and rifles were stole from a central Indiana gun shop in a matter of minutes.

Police responded early Saturday to the burglary at Element Armament in New Whiteland. Surveillance video showed five men breaking into the shop by kicking in the door. All of the men were wearing black or white hooded sweat shirts. Their faces were partially covered and they were wearing gloves.

Authorities say a sixth person might have been involved as a driver for the men.

The New Whiteland Police Department and the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are investigating. They're seeking tips from the public.