Authorities seize more than 100 dogs from home

TROY, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio sheriff's office says authorities have seized more than 100 dogs from a home that is now condemned and two teens in the home have been moved to a different residence.

The Miami County Sheriff's Office says deputies and personnel from the county's animal shelter and health department executed a search warrant Monday at the Concord Township home. Authorities said they were investigating allegations of animal cruelty and child endangering due to unsanitary conditions.

Sheriff Dave Duchak said 125 dogs, including many puppies, were seized. Two dogs were found dead. The health department has condemned the residence due to unsanitary conditions.

Authorities say a woman relinquished custody of most of the dogs. Volunteers are helping the animal shelter care for them.

The sheriff says the investigation is continuing.