Autopsy: Deputy shot Wyoming man in chest, twice in back

LARAMIE, Wyo. (AP) — An autopsy report for a man shot by a Wyoming sheriff's deputy shows he was shot three times, including twice in the back.

Advocacy group Albany County for Proper Policing says it got the report and permission to release it to the public from relatives of Robbie Ramirez. The group released the report Thursday.

Sheriff's deputy Derek Colling shot Ramirez after a traffic stop in Laramie in November. A grand jury declined to indict Colling for involuntary manslaughter.

The Laramie Boomerang reports the autopsy doesn't show in what order Colling shot Ramirez once in the arm and chest and twice in the back. A toxicology screen shows Ramirez was not under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

Albany County Attorney Peggy Trent declined to comment on the report.

___

Information from: Laramie Boomerang, http://www.laramieboomerang.com