Autopsy report: 13-year-old boy died from blunt force trauma

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — An autopsy has confirmed that a 13-year-old boy whose body was unearthed from a shallow grave in Nambe' in January died from blunt force trauma.

The state Office of the Medical Investigator said in autopsy report released Friday that Jeremiah Valencia had numerous broken bones and other injuries consistent with the police theory that he was beaten and tortured before his death.

Thomas Wayne Ferguson, the boyfriend of the boy's mother, was charged with first-degree murder and other crimes in the death and torture of the boy and was awaiting trial when he was found dead in his jail cell in April, an apparent suicide.

The boy's mother and Ferguson's 20-year-old son await trial on charges of intentional child abuse resulting in death and other crimes.

