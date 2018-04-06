Mother who was shot in head dies after delivering baby

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (AP) — Officials say a pregnant woman who was shot in the head has died after delivering her baby.

The Springfield News-Sun reports the woman shot in Springfield, Ohio, was at least 30 weeks pregnant.

City spokeswoman Valerie Lough (loh) had no word on the baby's condition, but says the mother, Lindsey March, died Friday afternoon.

After the shooting, Marsh was flown to Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton, where the baby was delivered Thursday night by cesarean section.

Police say the 25-year-old man arrested in the shooting identified himself as the woman's boyfriend and said his handgun discharged during an altercation with her.

Travis Hypes remained jailed on an assault charge and could face more charges. No attorney was listed for him.

