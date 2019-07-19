Bail $100K for man shot by Las Vegas police in stolen pickup

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Bail has been set at $100,000 for a 24-year-old Las Vegas man who remains hospitalized after being shot by officers who say he appeared to reach for a gun as they approached him and a stolen vehicle.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports that Joshua Wade was not in court Friday to face stolen vehicle, weapon and assault on an officer charges.

Marissa Pensabene, a public defender who represented Wade, didn't immediately respond to messages.

Police say Wade was shot late Wednesday after officers tracking a stolen Dodge pickup truck said he put the vehicle in reverse toward them, got out and appeared to reach for a gun.

Police say investigators later found what appeared to be a gun near the truck.

___

Information from: Las Vegas Review-Journal, http://www.lvrj.com