Bald eagle found along West Virginia road dies

PRINCETON, W.Va. (AP) — Police say a bald eagle found near a West Virginia highway has died.

The Bluefield Daily Telegraph reports state police and sheriff's deputies found the injured male eagle last week next to U.S. Route 460. Mercer County sheriff's Cpl. J.C. Long says the eagle was transported to a veterinary clinic in Princeton.

Executive director Wendy Perrone of the nonprofit Three Rivers Avian Center near Hinton says an examination and X-rays revealed the eagle had lead poisoning and a fractured leg.

