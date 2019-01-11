Bathing woman accused of punching deputy serving warrant

KALISPELL, Mont. (AP) — Authorities in northwestern Montana say a bathing woman refused to get out of the tub for sheriff's deputies with an arrest warrant and punched one of them in the face.

The Daily Inter Lake reports 24-year-old Krystal Dawn Shears has been charged with assault on a peace officer. She is being held on $10,000 bond.

The criminal complaint says two Flathead County sheriff's deputies went to a home in Coram and Shears answered the door in a towel. A female deputy told her to get dressed, but the woman instead sat in the tub and turned on the water.

The complaint says Shears refused to get out and punched one of them when they tried to lift her, drawing blood.

It was not immediately clear whether Shears has an attorney.

___

Information from: Daily Inter Lake, http://www.dailyinterlake.com