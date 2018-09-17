Belgian police shoot, wound knife-wielding assailant

BRUSSELS (AP) — Belgian police have shot and injured a man after he attacked one of the officers with a knife in a northern neighborhood of the capital city, Brussels.

Brussels police spokeswoman Ilse Van De Keere said Monday that "the man attacked one of our colleagues with a knife."

Van De Keere said that a second officer shot the attacker and "seriously wounded him."

She said that the full details of the incident were not yet clear.