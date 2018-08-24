Billings man gets 80 years in prison for killing baby son

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — A 29-year-old Billings man who pleaded guilty to throwing his 7-month-old son on the ground, killing him, has been sentenced to 80 years in prison.

KULR-TV reports District Judge Donald Harris sentenced Grant Edwin Johnson on Friday. Johnson, who turns 30 on Tuesday, will not be eligible for parole until he serves 40 years.

Court records say Johnson shook the baby after he became fussy on May 27, 2017, and then threw him on the ground. Johnson said the baby stopped crying immediately.

The baby was declared dead after being taken to the hospital.

