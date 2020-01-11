Bismarck man accused of shaking baby, causing brain injury

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A Bismarck man who told authorities he suffers from angry blackouts is accused of inflicting a brain injury on a 2-month-old baby by shaking her and throwing her into furniture.

The Bismarck Tribune reports Andrew Procive, 27, was arrested Thursday after police were called to a Bismarck emergency room. The child had bruising on her forehead and right eye, and further testing showed she had a brain bleed, according to an affidavit. She was in Procive’s care during the day. The child’s mother told police the baby had no injuries and acted normally during a midday video chat the mother had with Procive.

Procive allegedly told police that when he gets angry he goes into a rage, blacks out and is unable to control himself. He later told them he recalled losing his temper while playing a video game. He was unable to stop the child from crying and shook her on three occasions and described slamming her into the couch and mattress, police said. He told police the child was limp when he picked her up after changing her diaper.

The baby was flown to Sanford Medical Center in Fargo for treatment.

Procive made his initial court appearance Friday on a felony child abuse charge. He is being held in the Burleigh Morton Detention Center in lieu of $500,000 bail. No attorney is listed for him in court documents.