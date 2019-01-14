Bismarck man arrested after chase in stolen vehicle

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A Bismarck man is accused of leading state troopers on a high-speed chase in a stolen car.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol says a trooper responded to a report of a reckless driver on Interstate 94 Saturday and attempted to pull him over. That's when the driver took off at a high rate of speed.

The patrol says the vehicle went through the median and drove eastbound in the westbound lanes of the interstate through McKenzie. The vehicle eventually got stuck after the driver drove into a field. The 39-year-old man tried to flee on foot before he was arrested and taken to the Burleigh County Detention Center.