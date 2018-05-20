Bismarck man convicted of arson; fire damaged fiancee's home

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A Bismarck man has been convicted of felony arson in connection with a fire last November that heavily damaged his fiancee's home.

The Bismarck Tribune reports Spencer Norton was found guilty on Friday following a two-day trial.

Norton also faces a new charge filed Thursday of felony terrorizing for threatening comments he allegedly made while being held at the Burleigh-Morton County Detention Center.

Court documents say Norton threatened to harm police officers who were involved in the arson investigation.

Norton also was charged with felony terrorizing in January for making similar threats at the jail. A trial is set for late July for the first terrorizing case.

