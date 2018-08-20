Board denies parole for man who killed officer

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — A panel has denied parole for a man who killed a Kentucky police officer.

News outlets report the decision by Kentucky's parole board on Monday means 42-year-old John Paul Works must serve at least another 10 years in prison. He's serving life in prison for the 1998 shooting death of Harrodsburg police officer 45-year-old Regina Nickles, but was given the chance for parole.

Works expressed remorse during an interview last week with two-members of the state Parole Board, saying he panicked and "made a horrible choice" when he shot Nickles.

Nickles was the Harrodsburg department's first female police officer, and the first female officer in Kentucky killed in the line of duty. She was looking for a prowler in 1998 when Works fatally shot her.