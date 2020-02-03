Board revokes certification of former Kansas police officer

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A state oversight board has revoked the law enforcement certification of a former Kansas police officer who is serving time in a sex crime case.

The Wichita Eagle reports that the Kansas Commission on Peace Officers’ Standards and Training took the action last month against 36-year-old Casey Lee Wills, of Valley Center. He was sentenced in December to just over five years in prison for two counts of aggravated sexual battery and one count of aggravated domestic battery.

Prosecutors alleged that in October 2017 __ three years after he stopped working for the Wichita Police Department __ he raped one victim who was too impaired to give consent and tried to rape another victim. The rape and attempted rape charges were later amended to the less severe felony charges of aggravated sexual battery.