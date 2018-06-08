Authorities: Man found dead in lake shot multiple times
Updated 4:18 pm, Friday, June 8, 2018
PONTIAC, Mich. (AP) — A 20-year-old man whose body was found in a suburban Detroit lake was shot multiple times.
The Oakland County sheriff's office says Friday that the death is being investigated as a homicide.
Deputies responded Thursday to Osmun Lake in Pontiac after bloody clothing with a possible bullet hole was found at Stanley Park. They also saw tire tracks and crash damage as well as drag marks and a trail of blood.
The blood trail ended on a dock and divers found the Pontiac man's body.
The sheriff's office says the man was reported missing after recently being seen getting into a black car. Parts of that car, which had been reported stolen, were found at Stanley Park and the car itself was found in Scott Lake in nearby Waterford Township.