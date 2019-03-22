https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/news/crime/article/Body-of-airman-killed-in-Arkansas-returned-to-13709497.php
Body of airman killed in Arkansas returned to Maine
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — The body of an airman who died while trying to stop an armed robbery in Arkansas has returned home to Maine.
A procession escorted the body of 23-year-old Senior Airman Shawn McKeough Jr. from Boston to a Portland funeral home Thursday evening.
The Westbrook native was stationed at the Little Rock Air Force Base in Jacksonville.
McKeough was fatally shot while trying to stop a robbery at a North Little Rock gas station Feb. 15.
Four teenagers are facing charges in the man's death.
Funeral arrangements are being made.
