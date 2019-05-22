Body of missing North Carolina woman found; 2 charged

NASHVILLE, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina sheriff says a man and a woman have been charged after the body of a missing woman was found in a shallow grave.

News sources report Nash County Sheriff Keith Stone says 44-year-old Cleavon Williams of Spring Hope is charged with first-degree murder, and 41-year-old April Smith is charged with accessory after the fact to murder.

Stone told a news conference on Wednesday that the body of 51-year-old Sarah Denise Patterson was discovered shortly after her burned out car was located in Edgecombe County. The sheriff didn't say how Stone died.

According to the sheriff's office, Patterson had last been seen in Spring Hope.