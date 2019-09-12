Body, wrapped in red carpet, found in Manhattan

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City police say the death of a man found wrapped in a red carpet in front of a Starbucks in Harlem is being investigated as a homicide.

Chief of Detectives Dermot Shea said the body was found around 6 a.m. Thursday with possible wounds to the head.

Police say a pedestrian alerted officers after seeing feet or shoes sticking out of the rolled-up carpet.

Shea said the body was wrapped in a bag inside the carpet and was likely left in front of the coffee shop a few hours before it was found.

The medical examiner will determine what caused the man's death.

Shea says police have not positively identified the victim. No arrests have been made.