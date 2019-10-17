Boise police officer charged with rape

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho authorities say a Boise police officer has been arrested and charged with felony rape.

Eric Simunich, 43, turned himself in on Wednesday. Court records do not show if he has obtained an attorney, and he has not yet entered a plea.

The Boise Police Department says Simunich has been suspended from duty and the alleged crime occurred while he was off duty.

The Ada County Sheriff's Office says the investigation began Oct. 14 after a woman called 911. Sheriff's spokesman Patrick Orr says detectives say they found evidence that Simunich forced himself on the woman, whom he had met the day before, at a home in Eagle.