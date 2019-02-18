Bond set for man charged with shooting 5 outside Indiana bar

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — A judge has set bond at $500,000 for a 32-year-old man charged with shooting five people outside an Evansville bar.

The Courier & Press reports John Perteet of Evansville was arrested on charges including aggravated battery with a firearm and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Police say five people were injured when Perteet opened fire into a crowd gathered outside a bar around 3 a.m. Sunday. They say surveillance video shows Perteet leaving in an SUV with two other men after firing his gun.

All five people hurt by gunfire were conscious and able to talk to investigators.

Perteet appeared in court Monday and is being held at the Vanderburgh County jail. It was unclear whether he has a lawyer who could comment on his behalf.

___

Information from: Evansville Courier & Press, http://www.courierpress.com