Bond set for woman accused in plot to have woman murdered

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (AP) — A woman who police say is accused of plotting to kill an acquaintance has had her bond set at $250,000 in Ohio.

A judge in Middletown set the bond Monday for 49-year-old Jody Back. The Middletown woman was arrested Friday on a charge of conspiracy to commit murder.

The Hamilton-Middletown Journal-News reports court records say Back allegedly met with an informant Sept. 26, 27 and 28 to negotiate a deal to have another woman killed. The records say Back provided an address and a time frame for the slaying.

Middletown police say in court records that Back agreed to relinquish her property in return for the slaying of a woman whose name wasn't released. Police didn't comment on a possible motive.

Court records don't show an attorney for Back.

