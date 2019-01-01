Bond set in fatal Christmas Day shooting in Hibbing

HIBBING, Minn. (AP) — The man accused of shooting two people, one of them fatally, on Christmas in northeastern Minnesota is being held on $500,000 bond.

Twenty-nine-year-old Jerome Spann made his first court appearance in St. Louis County court Monday. He's charged with second-degree murder and assault in connection with a shooting in Hibbing.

A criminal complaint accuses Spann of fatally shooting 34-year-old Jeryel McBeth and wounding Jamien Stukey. McBeth died at Fairview Range Medical Center in Hibbing. Jamien Stukey suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Spann was arrested last Friday in St. Paul. It was not immediately clear if he has an attorney.