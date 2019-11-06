Bookkeeper charged with embezzling $1M from employers

BALTIMORE (AP) — A woman who worked as a bookkeeper has been charged in Maryland with fraudulently obtaining approximately $1 million from her employers.

Lisa Fore was charged Monday in federal court with four counts of mail fraud and one count of aggravated identity theft. The charges are in a criminal information, which typically signals a plea deal has been reached.

A court filing says Fore repeatedly forged signatures on checks drawn from company bank accounts for her personal use.

The Cirelli Company was one of the companies that employed Fore, who was a resident of Hampstead, Maryland. The 48-year-old worked for her employers for 17 years, ending July 2018.

Fore is scheduled to make her initial court appearance in Baltimore on Nov. 20.