Bookkeeper gets 2-4 years for thefts from Columbus business

COLUMBUS, Neb. (AP) — A bookkeeper accused of stealing more than $85,000 from a Columbus business has been imprisoned.

Platte County District Court records say 46-year-old Jennifer Held was sentenced last week to two to four years in prison. She'd pleaded no contest to felony theft after prosecutors dropped four related counts. The judge also ordered her to pay restitution of nearly $41,000.

The records say the owner of Clarkson TV & Appliance reported that unauthorized checks were written on the company account from April 3, 2015, through March 17, 2018. The records also say Held acknowledged writing the checks, saying she needed the money for bills.