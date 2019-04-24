Border Patrol arrests 6 near Vermont-Quebec border

DERBY LINE, Vt. (AP) — Court documents say two Mexican citizens accused of illegally entering Vermont from Quebec told agents they were paying $8,000 to be smuggled into the United States via Canada.

The documents say the two were among six Mexicans apprehended Monday after the minivan they were riding in was stopped while heading south from the border at Derby Line.

The van's driver told U.S. Border Patrol agents he lived in Maryland.

A passenger who had been deported from the U.S. multiple times told agents he paid $8,000 in Mexico and was given a ride from Montreal to the border. A second passenger with no immigration history said he was to pay $8,000 when he arrived in New York.

The documents indicate the other suspects didn't share "substantive" information with agents.