Border Patrol seizes $1 million in drugs in Arizona

YUMA, Ariz. (AP) — Border Patrol agents say they have arrested two U.S. citizens after a police dog discovered nearly $1 million worth of cocaine and heroin hidden in their vehicle near the border with Mexico. The arrests happened just over the Arizona state line with California.

The agency said Thursday that the drugs were seized earlier in the day around 3:30 a.m. at the Blythe Station immigration checkpoint on Highway 78. They were wrapped in 24 bundles and hidden in compartments inside the tires.

The haul consisted of nearly 40 pounds (18 kilograms) of heroin worth more than $688,000 and almost 25 pounds (11 kilograms) of cocaine valued at close to $280,000.

The people who were arrested are residents of Yuma.