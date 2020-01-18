Boy, 16, charged in sister's fatal shooting in mid-Michigan

ITHACA, Mich. (AP) — A 16-year-old boy has been charged with murder in the death of his 11-year-old sister who was shot last August at their home in mid-Michigan.

Corbin Redman appeared Friday in a Gratiot County court. He was released with an electronic tether and must be supervised by his parents or grandfather, The Morning Sun reported.

Addison Redman was killed at the family's Arcada Township home on Aug. 20. Police said Corbin, who was 15 at the time, called his father, who notified authorities.

“We're looking forward to having our day in court and defending the case. As the sheriff noted, my client has denied any involvement in her death since the beginning,” defense attorney Josh Blanchard said Saturday.

In December, Gratiot County prosecutor Keith Kushion used an investigative subpoena to get five people to testify privately under oath, the newspaper reported.

A hearing was set for March 23 to determine if there's enough evidence to send the case to trial.