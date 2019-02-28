Boy charged with murder in death of teen at Portland motel

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Court records show a 15-year-old boy has been accused of robbing and killing an 18-year-old man found dead in December inside a Portland motel room.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports an indictment filed Tuesday in Multnomah County Circuit Court accuses Jerimiah Hannon of murder and robbery related to the fatal shooting of Ian Olson on Dec. 21.

Police say a worker at Motel 6 found Olson dead inside a room when she entered to clean it. Authorities haven't released any details on the circumstances of the killing.

Hannon also is accused with another 15-year-old boy in the beating of a man on a Portland light rail train about a week after Olson was found dead. The man told police he was attacked after telling the teens to turn down their music.

It wasn't known if Hannon had obtained a lawyer.

___

Information from: The Oregonian/OregonLive, http://www.oregonlive.com