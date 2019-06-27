https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/news/crime/article/Boy-drowns-at-lake-club-in-Morris-County-14054974.php
Boy drowns at lake club in Morris County
MONTVILLE TOWNSHIP, N.J. (AP) — Authorities are investigating the drowning death of a boy at a lake club in Morris County.
Police are trying to determine what happened to the 12-year-old at Lake Valhalla Club in Montville Township on Wednesday.
The boy was swimming by a dock when he went under the water and did not surface. The child could not be revived.
The child's name has not been released.
View Comments