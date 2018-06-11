Boy with severe injuries dies; foster parent charged.

NEWARK, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say a 5-year-old Ohio boy hospitalized with severe injuries has died and his foster parent has been charged with child endangering and could face more charges.

The Licking County Prosecutor's Office says Nathaniel Gard was taken to a hospital June 2 with injuries that included severe head trauma and bruises and died June 6. Police have said 29-year-old Kenneth S. Schulz told them he using various wrestling moves on the boy when he became unresponsive.

Assistant Prosecutor Paula Sawyers said the Newark man was charged June 4 with child endangering and could face additional charges.

Schulz is in jail with bond set at $500,000. A message seeking comment was left at his attorney's office on Monday.