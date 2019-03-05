Boyfriend of woman killed says he heard a 'pop' leaving club

MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — The boyfriend of a woman who died of a gunshot wound to the back says the two were driving away from a New Hampshire club when he heard a "pop."

Jeremy Winslow told WMUR-TV that he and Tanya Hall were on a date Saturday night to celebrate a deal she recently closed in her sales job. They were at the Manchvegas Bar and Grill.

As they were leaving, a group followed them outside. Winslow said he heard a "pop" as he drove off, then heard Hall say, "'Babe, they got me.' And she reached both of her arms around my one arm and she laid her head down," Winslow said.

After that, she was silent, and she fell when he tried to shake her. He called 911.

Authorities have charged 34-year-old Justin Moura with second-degree murder. Moura was assigned a public defender and entered a not guilty plea Tuesday. He has a March 12 bail hearing. A police affidavit in his case has been sealed.

Winslow said Hall leaves behind an 18-month-old son.

