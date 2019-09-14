Brazilian nationals arrested in Maine, placed in ICE custody

FARMINGTON, Maine (AP) — Border Patrol agents in Maine have arrested four Brazilian nationals who they say were living in the country illegally.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection says agents arrested two of the men in the Farmington area on Sept. 11, and further investigation led them to a local hotel where the two others were arrested. The agency has not released the names of any of the men.

The agency says all of the men were found to have initially entered the country legally with tourist visas, and all admitted to engaging in unlawful work activities in the U.S. The men were entered into removal proceedings and transferred to the custody of Immigration and Customs Enforcement.