Brothers, 16 and 8, die in crash on North Carolina highway

SWAN QUARTER, N.C. (AP) — Two brothers, ages 16 and 8, have been killed in a single-car crash along state Highway 94, authorities say.

The driver over-corrected the vehicle and ran it off the road, causing it to overturn and land upside down in a canal, WITN-TV reports, citing a state highway patrol statement. The brothers were pronounced dead at the scene. Their official causes of death are unclear. There were no other passengers. Authorities say an investigation into the crash is ongoing.